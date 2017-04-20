Darrell Wallace Jr. unveils Kyle Petty-inspired paint scheme

BUY TICKETS: See the races at Bristol



Darrell Wallace Jr. unveiled his new Mello Yello paint scheme via Facebook Live on Thursday afternoon at the Roush Fenway Racing shop in Concord, North Carolina. The 23-year-old XFINITY Series driver will run the scheme on his No. 6 Ford at Richmond International Raceway on April 29 in the ToyotaCare 250 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).





Here's "MY" Mello Yello car for @RIRInsider! So sick!🤘 pic.twitter.com/OsrDRGjQQf — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2017





Kyle Petty, who piloted the No. 42 Mello Yello premier series ride in the early 1990s, was on hand for the unveil.



"Obviously I'm a big fan," Petty said to Wallace Jr. "I'm pulling for you to win in this thing. "... Some of my best years were in the Mello Yello car, some of my most fun."



Wallace is currently riding an ironic streak of five top-six finishes in his No. 6 Ford and is searching for his first win in the XFINITY Series. He is ranked fourth in the XFINITY Series standings.



