Richard Petty Motorsports driver Aric Almirola suffered a compression fracture to his T5 vertebra in Saturday night’s three-car wreck at Kansas Speedway. The driver is mobile, though, and has been released from a Kansas-area hospital.

Almirola was airlifted to the hospital after a Lap 199 incident which saw something break in Joey Logano’s car, sending his No. 22 Ford hard into Danica Patrick’s No. 10 Ford. Both cars smacked the outside wall, and Almirola couldn’t slow and plowed into Logano’s car.

Almirola immediately dropped his window net after the wreck, signaling he was OK, but was extricated from his car and placed onto a headboard. He is scheduled to fly back to North Carolina on Sunday.

The T5 vertebra is in the middle of the back.

The team did not provide an update on how much time, if any, Almirola would miss with the injury and said further updates would be provided when available.

Below is the full statement:

“Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford, has been released from a local Kansas hospital and will fly back to his home in Mooresville, N.C. today.

Almirola suffered a compression fracture to his T5 Vertebra after a multi-car accident at Kansas Speedway Saturday night. Almirola is mobile and will follow-up with his doctors in Charlotte.

Richard Petty Motorsports will provide further updates when available.”