Burton, Letarte, NBC weigh in on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s broadcasting prospects

As NBC Sports prepares to take over the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race broadcasts for the second half of the season, NBC executive Sam Flood said Tuesday that the possibility of having Dale Earnhardt Jr., set to step out of the No. 88 Chevrolet at year’s end, in the sport’s broadcast booth in 2018 wasn’t a bad idea.

“I think he’d be an excellent broadcaster,’’ Flood said. “Obviously, we need to see what he decides to do. I think it’s up to him where he wants to be in the future. He’s a talented guy and I think he’d be quite an addition to any broadcast because he’s curious, asks good questions and cares deeply about the sport.”

Earnhardt hasn’t revealed all his plans for 2018 beyond acknowledging he will compete in a handful of XFINITY Series races. He’s been open-minded about his future, and NASCAR’s reigning 14-time Most Popular Driver will undoubtedly have broadcast opportunities.

He worked in the broadcast booth earlier this season during the non-points “Clash” race at Daytona International Speedway and also has been on the television team for a handful of XFINITY races.

“I think the thing about Dale is his love for the sport,’’ said Earnhardt’s former crew chief Steve Letarte, now an analyst for NBC Sports. “He by no means takes for granted his situation and the legacy he is trying to continue on with his father’s success and his success.

“I think anything Dale does to continue to be a part of the NASCAR group, whether as team owner or racing a partial schedule or in the TV booth, any of that would be good for NASCAR because of how much he cares about the sport. From all the quotes I’ve heard, it sounds like to me he hasn’t closed any doors (on broadcasting.) What I’ve learned from Dale is you never know what you can expect.”

Letarte’s partner’s in the television booth Jeff Burton agreed that it would not be a surprise to see Earnhardt holding a microphone and calling races.

“It allows you to, quite honestly, talk about something you’d be watching anyway,’’ Burton said. “Junior’s no different. It’s been a great transition (for me) and I think it would be for Junior as well.’’

For now, Earnhardt is focused on kicking off his “Appreci88ion” farewell tour as he visits the Cup tracks in the second half of the season. And he is particularly excited to race on the Daytona high banks where he is a four-time winner — twice each in the Daytona 500 and Coke Zero 400.

Winless on the season, a victory in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 would likely be his ticket to a playoff berth in his final run at his first Monster Energy Series title; the happy ending he and his devoted fans would love to see.

“From everything we’ve talked about this year, this race is important to Dale and to his team and his sponsors,’’ Letarte said. “The year probably hasn’t gone exactly like they hoped, but arguably from here to Chicago, this is the race I have circled. It is without a doubt the best chance for the 88 to make the playoffs.”

