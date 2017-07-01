Brian Lawdermilk | Getty Images

Saturday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway (on CNBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) resumed after a delay of nearly two hours, 30 minutes because of lightning and rain. Cars rolled off pit road after the red flag was removed at 3:20 p.m. ET with 37 of a scheduled 100 laps completed.

It was the second delay of the day. Rain showers in the Daytona Beach area caused a 21-minute delay to start the day for the 15th of 33 races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series this season.

The race was originally scheduled to run Friday night, but inclement weather postponed the race until Saturday with 11 of the scheduled 100 laps already completed.

When the race resumed, Brennan Poole led the field to green, with Ty Dillon in second and Ben Kennedy third.