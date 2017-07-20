Traveling from coast to coast every February to November, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete in 36 races. per season. With all that time on the road and at the track, food is at the top of the agenda.

In the above video, NASCARnivore and host Kim Coon visit the hauler of the No. 20 crew.

Chris Miko is the hauler driver and chef for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Matt Kenseth. Miko plans meals for the team on the Tuesday of each race week then prepares them at the track each weekend, amounting up to 300 meals per year.

Miko manages to keep Kenseth and the crew focused and fed needing only one hour to prepare meals for up to 40 people. Here, Miko cooks up a load of grilled chicken fajitas.