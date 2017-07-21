Interactive Fan Fest enlivens NASCAR fans, drivers at Indy

@NASCAR

A new on-track schedule debuts this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, designed to streamline the preparations and preliminaries for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams.

The adjustments, however, have meant no shortage in interactive activities, putting the sport’s stars front and center with their fans.

NASCAR’s faithful came out in bunches Friday, braving the summer heat for a new Fan Fest celebration ahead of Sunday’s Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 (NBC, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR). The festival atmosphere incorporates the annual hauler parade with additional fan-friendly events, including games, ticket giveaways, show car displays, pit-stop competitions and a 400 Fest concert scheduled to last well into the night.

Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Chris Buescher and Corey LaJoie made appearances. Our own funnyman, @nascarcasm, was among those taking in the sights, finding some humor in relay races honoring the Speedway’s yellow-shirted security staff.

#Brickyard400 Fan Fest – Yellowshirt relay. Where do I sign up. pic.twitter.com/IjHG76YsEH — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) July 21, 2017

Elliott, Harvick and LaJoie were among the early participants, coaching and assisting young fans with games and relay races. Harvick’s group won the overall FanFest Challenge, but the activities revealed some hidden talents that the drivers possess, including cup-stacking for Elliott and some high-level rope-jumping for LaJoie.

All the while, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers took their places for a parade through the Indianapolis vicinity before gridding near Gasoline Alley.

With plenty of activities on tap, fans took the opportunity to get up close to their favorite drivers, with autographs, selfies and other chances for meet-and-greets.