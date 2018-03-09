Daniel Shirey | Getty Images

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his debut as an analyst on NASCAR America, NBCSN’s daily motorsport show, this Monday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET. Following his recent assignments as a contributor for NBC Sports Group’s pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LII, and NBC Olympics’ coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Games, Earnhardt will begin his role as a NASCAR on NBC analyst and provide in-depth expertise and insight to Monday and Tuesday’s 60-minute episodes of NASCAR America, live from NBC Sports Group’s headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

Earnhardt will reunite with his former crew chief and fellow NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte to provide a complete breakdown and examination of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Leigh Diffey will host NASCAR America throughout the week, and will be joined by NASCAR on NBC analysts and 21-time Cup Series winner Jeff Burton, Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, and auto racing icon Kyle Petty, from NBC Sports Charlotte, in Charlotte, N.C., and Burton’s Garage, in Huntersville, N.C.

NASCAR America will air on Monday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET, with shows on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.



NASCAR ON NBC

After presenting more than 354 hours of live, trackside NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage in 2017, NBC Sports Group returns for its fourth season of NASCAR on NBC coverage beginning Sunday, July 1 from Chicagoland Speedway.

The official home of the NASCAR Playoffs, NBC Sports Group will present the final 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, final 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and select NASCAR Regional & Touring Series events in 2018. NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR programming also includes NBCSN’s daily motorsports show NASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR’s Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as original programming specials.