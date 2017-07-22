Brian Lawdermilk | Getty Images

FINAL PRACTICE

RELATED: Practice 2 results | Best 10-lap times | Full schedule for Indianapolis



Propelling his No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota at 185.854 mph, Erik Jones topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sunday’s event will mark the rookie’s first Monster Energy Series race at the famed Brickyard.

The 2003 Indianapolis winner Kevin Harvick was second-fastest, his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford reaching a top speed of 185.824 mph. Ryan Blaney’s No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford notched the third-quickest speed (185.816 mph), while Jimmie Johnson wheeled his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at 185.487 mph for the fourth-fastest speed. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Jamie McMurray rounded out the top five in his No. 1 Chevrolet (185.460 mph).

Kyle Busch (13th-fastest) and Austin Dillon (23rd-fastest) both served 15-minute practice holds in the final session for multiple pre-race inspection failures at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend. Busch is the reigning race winner at the Brickyard, having won the event the past two seasons.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back on track for Coors Light Pole Qualifying at 6:15 p.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN.

PRACTICE 1

RELATED: Practice 1 results | Full schedule for Indianapolis

Last week’s winner Denny Hamlin wheeled his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 187.414 mph, shooting him to the top of the leaderboard in Saturday’s opening practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fellow Toyota driver and series points leader Martin Truex Jr. was second-fastest in the field, his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota clocking in at 185.559 mph.

Hamlin’s JGR teammate Matt Kenseth came up third in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a top speed of 185.200 mph. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kasey Kahne (185.151 mph) and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson (185.002 mph) rounded out the top five, respectively.

The No. 23 BK Racing Toyota of Corey LaJoie and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson each served a 15-minute practice hold this practice for being late to pre-race inspection last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Final practice is set for 11 a.m. ET (on CNBC) with Coors Light Pole Qualifying on tap for 6:15 p.m. ET (on NBCSN).