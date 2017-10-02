Member of the Month: October

Name: Donnie

Hometown: Leopold, MO

Member since: 2010

Getting to know Donnie

Q. Why did you join the Official NASCAR Fan Council?

“I first heard about the NASCAR Fan Council on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. I remember thinking it was pretty cool that NASCAR had a platform for fans to give feedback about the sport. I decided to sign up, and am very grateful that I’ve been able to serve on the Fan Council for the past 6.5 years. I wanted to be able to have a voice, and give back to the sport in hope that it will be around so my children and grandchildren can enjoy it as much as I have.”

Q. How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“It first started with some friends that I worked with on my Great Uncle’s farm. I was 11 or 12 at the time, and they asked if I wanted to go to watch some sprint cars at a local dirt track. I still remember that race like it was yesterday, I’d never seen anything like it. They were also big NASCAR fans, so on Sundays we would get together and watch races. I’ve been hooked ever since.”

Q. What makes NASCAR special for you?



“NASCAR is special and unique in that it’s unlike any other sport. Fans have more access and interaction with the drivers and teams than other sports. I think by having this access you get to know these people, and fans can relate to that. I also enjoy the history of the sport, and the traditions of the anthem and prayer at the beginning of each race.”

Q: Do you have any favorite NASCAR memories or traditions?

“My favorite NASCAR memory is when Mark Martin won the Phoenix race in 2009. I’ve been a lifelong Mark fan, and still am to this day. Mark hadn’t won a race since 2005, and that was his first full season after running a couple of partials. Seeing the emotion and all of the drivers and team owners come to victory lane to congratulate Mark was special. As far as traditions go, for the last 10 years I’ve gone to the spring race at Talladega with 7 of my best friends to enjoy a weekend of camping and racing.”

Q: If you could go to any NASCAR race/track, where would you go?

“Martinsville.”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Driver: “Mark Martin”

Track: “Darlington & Martinsville”

Memorabilia: “An autographed Mark Martin truck that I won on a Twitter giveaway.”

Q: Where did you grow up?

“Leopold, Missouri.”

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

“Spend time with my family, watch NASCAR races, hunting, and spending time outside.”

Q: Where is your dream car?

“1969 428 SCJ Mach 1 Grabber Blue Mustang.”

Q: What would be your dream vacation?

“New Zealand.”

From all of us at NASCAR, we thank Donnie for his continued support and look forward to hearing from him in 2017.