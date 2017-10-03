Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images

NASCAR announced penalties on Tuesday following last weekend’s events at Dover International Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Among them were citations against two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams for unsecured lug nuts and suspensions for a NASCAR XFINITY Series team for loss of added ballast.

The Monster Energy Series teams hit for lug nuts were the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota driven by Erik Jones and the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford piloted by Clint Bowyer. Each team had one lug nut unsecured following the race at Dover, so respective crew chiefs Chris Gayle and Mike Bugarewicz were each fined $10,000.

In the XFINITY Series, NASCAR penalized the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team for loss of added ballast. Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason were suspended through Nov. 14, a total of four points-paying races. Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 21, is currently fifth in the playoff standings.

“No matter what gets handed down to us over the next couple days, we’re a strong group,” Hemric told NASCAR.com on Saturday after his fourth-place finish at Dover. “There’s so much depth at RCR. We’ll take whatever they give us in the next few days and take it in stride.”

NASCAR also penalized the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Erik Jones) and the No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (Brennan Poole) in the XFINITY Series for an unsecured lug nut. Respective crew chiefs Chris Gabehart and Chad Norris were each fined $5,000.

And in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, crew chief Carl Joiner was fined $2,500 as the No. 88 Toyota driven by Matt Crafton was found to have an unsecured lug nut post-race in Las Vegas.