Fans can get up close with NASCAR drivers again this weekend during Trackside Live at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Saturday’s show at 8:15 p.m. ET includes music from Brad Paisley, which will be streamed on YouTube. You can watch it right here, so bookmark this page.

The stage show from the fan midway at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Sunday — and you can catch all the action from the comfort of your own screen if you’re unable to join the fun live. Watch Sunday’s show on NASCAR.com via this link: Trackside Live at Charlotte.

Fans are the focus of the events, with question-and-answer sessions, chances to win great prizes and games with NASCAR drivers.

TICKETS:

Kids 13 and under can get into the Bank of America 500 for just $10. As a salute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, adult tickets are available as a two-pack for $88. For tickets, camping and upgrades, fans can call the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.