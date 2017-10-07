RELATED: Starting lineup | Sunday’s race time moves up

At a Glance

What: Bank of America 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race No. 30

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile tri-oval in Concord, N.C.

Green flag: 1 p.m. ET

TV/Radio: NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

Forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 82. Winds S at 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent (The Weather Channel) | Live weather page

National anthem: Carly Pearce

Grand Marshal: Brad Paisley

Honorary Starters: Charles Bowman (BOA); Karen Calder, Executive Dir., Classroom Central

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Hannah Kearney, US Olympian

Race distance: 334 laps, 500 miles

Pit road speed: 45 mph

Caution car speed: 55 mph

Stage lengths: Stage 1 ends at lap 90; Stage 2 ends at lap 180; Final stage scheduled to end at lap 334.