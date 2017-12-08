Jonathan Ferrey | Getty Images

Tracks presented Dale Earnhardt Jr. with gifts throughout his final full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He won the Most Popular Driver Award for a 15th straight year and was award the Bill France Award of Excellence. There has been plenty of Appreci88ion for the son of Dale Earnhardt has contributed to the sport.

And there is a little bit of extra thanks from the folks at Hendrick Motorsports, the team that Earnhardt drove for from 2008 to 2017.

This hood, signed by all our teammates, was presented to @DaleJr at today’s Christmas celebration. 😄 pic.twitter.com/Is759XUavH — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) December 8, 2017

The 2018 season will see Earnhardt in the broadcast booth with NBC’s NASCAR coverage as well as plans to run a NASCAR XFINITY Series race for JR Motorsports, the organization he co-owns. Alex Bowman will step into the No. 88 for Hendrick Motorsports in 2018.