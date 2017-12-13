Richard Rodriguez | Getty Images

NASCAR Random Holiday Gift Generator

NASCAR.com December 13, 2017 at 2:16 pm

Looking for holiday gift inspiration for the NASCAR fan in your life? Well, we’ve got you covered if the traditional route is simply not enough. Generate a totally random and made-up NASCAR-themed gift that you probably won’t find this holiday season (unless they really carry the Corey Lajoie Roomba or William Byron Hatchimals in stores, but we have our doubts).

