NASCAR and track officials have moved up the start time for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway because of the threat of inclement weather.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 was originally set for a green flag at 2:16 p.m. ET (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM). That start time — and all pre-race ceremonies — have been rescheduled for one hour, 10 minutes earlier.

Officials reached that decision Saturday morning, faced with an 80 percent chance of precipitation in the race-day forecast at the 1.54-mile track, according to the National Weather Service.

Driver introductions are now scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET. The revised green flag time is 1:06 p.m. ET.