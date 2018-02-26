Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images

To say ‘placing outside the top 25 in back-to-back races’ is uncharacteristic of Jimmie Johnson would be an understatement.

Coming off the heels of a 2017 season that saw him finish 10th in the standings with a career-low 11 top 10s, Johnson was determined to grind harder than he ever had in the offseason. After Sunday’s 27th-place finish, Johnson is 35th in the point standings — a territory neither he nor his fans are familiar with seeing. However, Johnson isn’t known for getting down when the going gets tough. Instead, he is known for doing the exact opposite.

And with one simple tweet, fans of ‘Seven-Time’ could feel calmed thanks to their leader providing reassurance that the No. 48 team will rise.

F.E.A.R. has two meanings… Forget Everything And Run OR Face Everything And Rise I’m ready to rise. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 26, 2018

Former Hendrick Motorsports teammate, and close confidant, Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on Johnson’s early season struggles. He doesn’t seem too concerned two races into the season, and having Dale Jr. in your corner can only mean good things.

One of the many reasons I admire Jimmie. To talk to him today, you’d think he was trying to win his first championship. https://t.co/jHk0fsAD3c — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 26, 2018

It’s impressive that Johnson has fire in his eyes and a hunger to win another championship, but we’re here for it. Having super inspirational tweets come across our timeline doesn’t hurt either.