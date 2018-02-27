Brian Lawdermilk | Getty Images

Most would agree that late winter is the worst for driving. The weather is unpredictable and the roads are riddled with bumps and potholes. It turns out when NASCAR races on Atlanta’s heavily-worn asphalt amidst uncertain weather conditions, it’s not too much different. Here’s what earned our thumbs-up and thumbs-down in the race in the Peach State.

Thumbs Up: The Vortex Theory

It didn’t seem likely we’d watch racing from Atlanta with forecasts predicting rain storms throughout the weekend, but, by some miracle, the entirety of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 happened Sunday, much to the surprise of many.

Racer-gone-commentator Darrell Waltrip’s “Vortex Theory” — the idea that dozens of race cars buzzing around a circular track at full song wards off bad weather — may not be based on science, but it seemed plausible in our imaginations this weekend. Aside from a delayed start, there was no impactful rain during Sunday’s race until after the checkered flag.

Thumbs up for that magical junk-science vortex keeping the weather at bay in Atlanta Sunday.

Thumbs Down: A “Harvicking” Redux

After a 2014 post-race brawl, somebody coined the term “Harvicking” in reference to Harvick’s role shoving Brad Keselowski into a post-race kerfuffle. If you pushed somebody into the path of mayhem, you totally “Harvicked” them.

However, with Kevin Harvick’s dominance of Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, the term found new life when other competitors described Harvick’s unusual approach to getting around the track, where he’d ease off the throttle earlier than most entering the corners, hug the bottom of the track, then tiptoe back into the gas to produce a strong run off the turn. (Apparently the new definition of “Harvicking” works; Harvick dominated Sunday.)

Harvicking is the line he runs around ATL. While everyone moves all over the place, he wears us out on the bottom lap after lap. Bubba said he was just “harvicking” in practice in an interview so it gave it a little new life. — Freddie Kraft (@FreddieKraft) February 27, 2018

But, much like in 2014, “Harvicking” is very much a thing again — but it’s a variation of the original meaning. We can’t let the original definition die. It’s too good.

Harvicking. We saw it on full display in the #FoHQT500. pic.twitter.com/PYzt7wUQY8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 27, 2018

Thumbs down for co-opting the term “Harvicking.”

Thumbs Up: Varying Pit Strategies

While it was a very Kevin Harvick-looking day Sunday, a few teams tried to play spoiler — most notably Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, who both tried to make up time by pitting one fewer time under green flag conditions. The strategy wasn’t quite fruitful, especially after a late-race caution racked up the field in the closing laps when Trevor Bayne’s engine did its best fog machine impression. Still, alternating strategy and trying to steal a win by playing the race differently throughout a massive long green flag run felt like a good, old-fashioned classic NASCAR race.

I mean, it makes sense on paper. You stop fewer times, you spend less time going slow. Thumbs up for giving it a try anyway.

Thumbs Down: Hang in there, Jimmie Johnson

After a crash in the Daytona 500 and a spin in Atlanta Sunday, Jimmie Johnson finds himself 35th in points, behind the likes of Gray Gaulding, Mark Thompson and DJ Kennington — the latter two having started only the Daytona 500. That means Johnson is currently the lowest-ranked of all drivers who’ve started both races this season.

And while it’s silly to read into the points situation after two races, and with 24 more opportunities to improve before the Playoffs begin, it hasn’t been the ideal start of the season for the seven-time champ.

F.E.A.R. has two meanings… Forget Everything And Run OR Face Everything And Rise I’m ready to rise. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 26, 2018

Thumbs down for Jimmie Johnson because we feel bad about his start of the season. You’ll find your horseshoe if you keep your chin up, Jimmie. F.E.A.R. not (or F.E.A.R., if you prefer).

Biggest Thumbs Up of the Week: Three Fingers for Dale

After Kevin Harvick crushed the field en route to Victory Lane Sunday, he celebrated the same way he did in this race 17 years prior — Harvick’s first win substituting for the late Dale Earnhardt — holding three fingers in the air to pay tribute to The Intimidator.

WATCH: Harvick pays tribute to Senior

While the emotions of the 2018 win differed from the tear-jerking 2001 race, it’s hard not to like seeing three fingers out the window to remember No. 3.

A giant thumbs-up for Harvick’s tribute of a tribute. Is it dusty in here, or is somebody chopping onions?