RPM welcomes The Cosmopolitan as sponsor of No. 43 at Las Vegas

Photo by Jerry Markland | Getty Images

WELCOME, N.C. — This weekend, the famed Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 will carry new colors for one race. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will be the primary sponsor of the team and driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., boasting the luxury property’s signature shade, a jewel-toned purple. The No. 43 Cosmopolitan Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will race in the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday, March 4 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“The Cosmopolitan is one of the coolest places on the Strip,” said Wallace Jr. “Everything that is a part of the resort is the best of the best of Vegas. I enjoy going to Las Vegas, having fun, eating great food and just being able to relax at an amazing place like The Cosmopolitan. This is a pretty cool sponsorship.”

Wallace Jr. will debut The No. 43 Cosmopolitan Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on Friday, March 2 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during practice for the race this Sunday, March 4 that will air live on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET.