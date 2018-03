The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series go onto the second leg of the NASCAR Goes West part of the schedule, heading to ISM Raceway at Phoenix. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET



Friday, March 9

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1

Saturday, March 10

12:05-15:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 200, FOX (200 laps, 200 miles)

Press Pass (Watch live)

— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Xfinity Series race

Sunday, March 11

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500, FOX (312 laps, 312 miles)

Press Pass (Watch live)

— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race