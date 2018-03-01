K&N Pro Series race will carry Kevin Harvick’s name

Matt Sullivan | Getty Images

On Thursday, March 15th, NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick is returning to his hometown to race for the first time at Kern County Raceway in the NASCAR K & N Pro Series season opener.

Harvick will also be the Grand Marshall of the NASCAR Late Model 50 lap race on the same night, prior to the start of the K&N Pro Series 175 lapper. Harvick won his first stock car championship in the Late Model division at Mesa Marin Raceway in 1993, while still attending North High.

“The Happy Harvick 50” will feature the top NASCAR Late Model drivers in the region. Harvick will give the command to start the engines for the 50 lapper, and present the trophy to the winner of the race.

The 2018 season opener for Kern County Raceway is set for Thursday, March 15th, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Late Models, tickets are on sale now at www.kernraceway.com.

Kevin Harvick will be racing in the “Bakersfield 175 presented by NAPA Auto Parts” his first race ever at the state of the art half mile, gates open 4:30pm, and racing begins at 7pm.

