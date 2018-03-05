Sean Gardner | Getty Images

Coming into the season, much of the talk — rightly so — was centered around NASCAR’s young talent set to take the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series by storm after big names such as Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have stepped out of their race cars over the past few years.

With drivers like Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Daniel Suarez (the list goes on) making names for themselves at the top level, it’s easy to get excited about the future. Kevin Harvick, 42, took the conversation back into the present the past two weekends, however, winning both Atlanta and Las Vegas in convincing fashion.

Incredible couple weeks of being able to drive really fast race cars and park them in victory lane. More importantly getting to share these moments with a group of people that believes in everything each other does!! #100wins @jimmyjohns @BuschBeer @Mobil1 @FordPerformance — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) March 5, 2018

Fellow 42-year-old Jimmie Johnson took notice, and playfully threw a jab at the “young guys,” and succinctly summed up his race via emoji.

We over came some 💩 today. 🤙 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 5, 2018

How about those young guys! Oh wait… a 42 year old won. And won for the 2nd time this year… man I’m happy to be 42. 😎 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 5, 2018

I don’t take it personal at all. I’m just tired of hearing my age is related to my performance. https://t.co/74rcAhcCBM — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 5, 2018

🏁🏁for the old guys!! With age brings wisdom!! https://t.co/c2eM0xWU0o — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) March 5, 2018

Another … let’s just say, “not-so-young-guy” … chimed in to offer his congratulations to the 2014 champion.

It’s amazing how solid @KevinHarvick has been for @StewartHaasRcng. No better way to win 100th @NASCAR race then by dominating @LVMotorSpeedway. Way to go Kevin. #CHAMP — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) March 5, 2018

Despite Harvick’s dominance, two “young guys” in Larson and Blaney both finished in the top five, but the Chip Ganassi Racing driver knows there’s a bit to make up when it comes to catching the No. 4.

Nice day for our @CreditOneBank team! 3rd all day long. Need a bit to keep up with the 4 but we’re not far off from being dominant. 👍🏼👍🏼 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) March 5, 2018

Larson — along with Michael Waltrip — also made sure to give props to Matt DiBenedetto after the 26-year-old grinded out a season-best 22nd-place finish.

Finished 22nd today…solid day for us! Beat a lot of cars on multiple times our budget and we take pride in overachieving like that as a small team! Proud of my guys 👍 pic.twitter.com/2XTvxKYx1E — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) March 5, 2018

Damn good job buddy. You/your team is something that doesn’t get near the exposure in our sport that you all deserve. Nice solid day again. https://t.co/fMwOKu6bBZ — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) March 5, 2018

Thanks dude! One day I will be up there racin you for wins like the good ol days at Cycleland growing up! Haha https://t.co/qae5WPUSzX — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) March 5, 2018

Glad I got to talk about @mattdracing on @NASCARONFOX today. Great run for him. 22nd is definitely over achieving for their small team. DiBurrito was also in the top 10 late in the #dayona500 before a wreck took him out. This guy can wheel it! Keep plugging buddy, happy for you. — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) March 5, 2018

Thank you Mikey! That means a lot. We make the most of what we have as a small team and one day I plan to be in a position to be winning races! https://t.co/K9dMxeNTbj — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) March 5, 2018

I want the world to know how impressive what you did today was. Two teams overachieved today. Yours and @KevinHarvick Congrats to both y’all. @RodneyChilders4 Randy Cox @GoFasRacing32 @StewartHaasRcng https://t.co/JviYxj5zFi — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) March 5, 2018

Kurt Busch, while he didn’t quite enjoy the same success as his victorious SHR teammate, still had a pretty good evening despite crashing out of the race.

Not the result I had in mind. Can not believe I wrecked. I let everybody down and in the process, ruined @chaseelliott day. Then this happened… S/O to #FelixSabatesFordCharlotte thank you! And my love @MrsAshleyBusch for the surprise! pic.twitter.com/DK5IpilJHs — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) March 5, 2018

And finally, a few other drivers chimed in on their respective races and one thing is clear — they all can’t wait to get to Phoenix for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

Think we all agree on that one!

Holy struggle! @BugaMike14 and the guys brought a good car. Weekend was pretty smooth sailing till today. Had to swing hard on the adjustments and finally got it to turning pretty good, then the wheels fell off…downhill from there! Silver lining take away is the Fords are fast — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) March 5, 2018

Took a top 5 car and managed to finish 17th with it. Sped on pit road and that pretty much ruined our day. Oh and broke a valve spring with 20 to go.. when it rains it pours. Can’t wait to get the PHX. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 5, 2018

Flying home from @LVMotorSpeedway after scoring triple 6s in the stages & the race. Not a bad result, not a great result, but a dang fine effort by the entire #2crew Climbing out of our points hole from Daytona to 7th. @DiscountTire — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 5, 2018

Well, we definitely improved from where we were at Atlanta. I thought we had a pretty good car, right up until we blew a right front. Overall I feel we made some gains. Looking forward to some double duty next weekend at Phoenix! — Jamie McMurray (@jamiemcmurray) March 5, 2018

We were battle tested this weekend and pulled through. Finally a top-10 for our @SmithfieldBrand team. We've had fast Fords and everyone's been working so hard, it's nice to have something to show for it. pic.twitter.com/p30i7EooHc — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) March 5, 2018