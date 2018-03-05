Sean Gardner | Getty Images

Post-Vegas social buzz: Johnson jabs playfully at ‘young guys,’ Andretti gives props to Harvick

NASCAR.com March 5, 2018 at 12:19 pm

Coming into the season, much of the talk — rightly so — was centered around NASCAR’s young talent set to take the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series by storm after big names such as Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have stepped out of their race cars over the past few years.

With drivers like Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Daniel Suarez (the list goes on) making names for themselves at the top level, it’s easy to get excited about the future. Kevin Harvick, 42, took the conversation back into the present the past two weekends, however, winning both Atlanta and Las Vegas in convincing fashion.

Fellow 42-year-old Jimmie Johnson took notice, and playfully threw a jab at the “young guys,” and succinctly summed up his race via emoji.

Another … let’s just say, “not-so-young-guy” … chimed in to offer his congratulations to the 2014 champion.

Despite Harvick’s dominance, two “young guys” in Larson and Blaney both finished in the top five, but the Chip Ganassi Racing driver knows there’s a bit to make up when it comes to catching the No. 4.

Larson — along with Michael Waltrip — also made sure to give props to Matt DiBenedetto after the 26-year-old grinded out a season-best 22nd-place finish.

Kurt Busch, while he didn’t quite enjoy the same success as his victorious SHR teammate, still had a pretty good evening despite crashing out of the race.

And finally, a few other drivers chimed in on their respective races and one thing is clear — they all can’t wait to get to Phoenix for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

Think we all agree on that one!

