It’s fun to look at early-season numbers and stats. Usually, they’re hardly an indication of what will really happen throughout the season, but it’s amusing to imagine. Like, one bad race in the first three will totally sink your points position, and one single solid race will make you look like a hero. It’s a luck thing, much like other activities that happen in Las Vegas. Here’s what earned our thumbs-up and thumbs-down in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Thumbs Up: An attempted pit strategy play

When you don’t regularly contend for solid finishes, you have to get creative.

That’s what Front Row Motorsports did in Stage 1 at Las Vegas Sunday. While most drivers elected to split the 80-lap stage into two 40-lap runs, pitting around Lap 40, Front Row Motorsports drivers Michael McDowell and David Ragan stayed on track — running first and second place — until around Lap 55, when they finally made it to pit road.

McD to P1 as leaders peel off to pit. — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) March 4, 2018

If a caution had come out in that window while the duo was out front, it’d likely enjoy the benefit of track position, assuming the entire field would pit under such a caution. You know how well “ifs” and assumptions work in racing.

It didn’t quite work out for Team FRM — McDowell finished last with a mechanical issue, and Ragan finished three laps down in 23rd — but the team can say it led some laps Sunday.

Thumbs up for trying something a little off-the-wall.



Thumbs Down: The word “dramastically”

Early during Sunday’s race coverage, Jeff Gordon said Las Vegas Motor Speedway would change “dramsatically” — we assume that’s a combination of “dramatically” and “drastically” — due to tire wear and the track surface.

While Gordon’s description was quite accurate, with lap times falling off several seconds throughout the course of a green-flag run, the word he used to describe the amount of fall-off was not a word found in most dictionaries.

Jeff Gordon just said “dramastically” on Fox NASCAR broadcast. You’re supposed to be the smart one JG. #NASCAR — Julian Spivey (@julianspivey44) March 4, 2018

I’m enjoying @JeffGordonWeb being an announcer more than the driver days because he teaches me new words like #dramastically. Awesome words!! — Tammy House (@cudaharley) March 5, 2018

We love you, Jeff Gordon, but thumbs down for making up a new word. Although, it’s better than Darrell Waltrip’s “coopetition.”



Thumbs Up: Paul Menard’s Solid Start

A quiet guy has made some noise in the opening races of 2018. Paul Menard scored his second top-10 finish in three races this season driving for the Wood Brothers.

Another top-10 run for Paul Menard and @woodbrothers21! What’s your season prediction for the 2️⃣1️⃣? pic.twitter.com/ZOnVuo71DF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 6, 2018

To contrast, he scored just three top 10s in all of 2017 driving for Richard Childress Racing. If these solid runs continue to pile up, Menard might find himself in contention for the playoffs. Surely, he’d be so thrilled that he just wouldn’t shut up about it. Chatterbox.

Thumbs up for starting the season on the right note.



Thumbs Down: Another miss for Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott got caught up in a crash Sunday. Jimmie Johnson is 29th in points. (We know, it’s only been three races.) The team has just one lead lap finish this season in twelve total outings — Elliott’s 10th-place run at Atlanta — the organization’s only top-10 finish.

While we’re only one-twelfth of the way through the season, it’s been an uncharacteristic start for Hendrick Motorsports.

Thumbs down for a slow 2018 so far — but if we know Hendrick Motorsports, Jimmie Johnson will win the next six races. It always happens.

Biggest Thumbs Up of the Week: Total domination

214 laps led. Three of three stages. Two victories in a row. More playoff points than everybody else in the field combined. It’s looking like a Kevin Harvick sort of year — so far, at least.

And while we appreciate the free Bloomin’ Onions, Kevin, you only need to score a top 10 for us to benefit. No need to overachieve.

@KevinHarvick placed in the top 10 so you win! Visit us for your free Bloomin’ Onion with purchase on Monday, March 5th. Mention to your server to redeem. pic.twitter.com/vFzhetaex1 — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) March 2, 2018

Oh, and we’re headed to Phoenix next week, where Harvick’s won eight times. Prepare the onion fryers.

Well, technically, we’re going to ISM Raceway, where Harvick’s never won, if we’re going by the name of the track alone. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is undefeated at Jeff Gordon Raceway, by that line of thinking.

A 214-laps-of-267-size thumbs-up for The Happy Cactus King Closer.