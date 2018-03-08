What’s better than spring training and sunshine? Spring training and sunshine with a #NASCARGoesWest twist.

MORE: Full weekend schedule at Phoenix | Fast facts: ISM enhancements

Ahead of Sunday’s second leg of the NASCAR Goes West swing at ISM Raceway, Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon caught up with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Park in Arizona. Not a bad combination.

Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet, even got to talk shop with three-time Cy Young Award Winner Clayton Kershaw.

Wonder if Dillon, who played in the 2002 Little League World Series, gave the guys any driving tips in exchange for some help on his throwing technique? We would consider that a fair trade.