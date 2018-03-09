Christian Petersen | Getty Images

Kyle Larson surged atop Friday’s opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice from ISM Raceway, sealing a 1-2 leaderboard sweep by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson powered the CGR No. 42 Chevrolet to a 138.281-mph lap around the 1-mile Arizona track. His lap, recorded just as practice was ending, dropped teammate Jamie McMurray to the second spot.

McMurray held on for the second-fastest lap at 137.762 mph in the Ganassi No. 1 Chevrolet. Kyle Busch, rookie William Byron and Chase Elliott completed the top five in the 50-minute session, the first prep for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Chevrolets occupied four of the top five spots

Kevin Harvick, an eight-time Phoenix winner aiming for his third victory in a row in the series, was 11th-fastest in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford. Ryan Newman, the defending race winner, turned in the 15th-best lap in the Richard Childress Racing No. 31 Chevrolet.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brought out a caution period when he scraped the Turn 3 wall with the right side of his No. 17 Ford before completing a lap. His Roush Fenway Racing crew unloaded a backup car, but he was unable to return to the track in first practice. Stenhouse later told FS1 that he sensed a braking issue with his car before the impact.

Three teams were docked time from opening practice because of inspection failures last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (driver Jimmie Johnson) and Premium Motorsports No. 15 (Ross Chastain) served 30-minute penalties after failing pre-race inspection three times. The Go Fas Racing No. 32 team (Matt DiBenedetto) was docked 15 minutes for two failures in pre-race inspection.

Pole qualifying for Sunday’s 312-lap race is scheduled Friday at 5:15 p.m. ET (FS1).