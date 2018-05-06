Brian Lawdermilk | Getty Images

Kyle Larson dropped some news during a red flag stoppage after rain halted the AAA 400 Drive for Autism on Lap 320 of the 400-lap event at Dover International Speedway.

Larson and fiancée, Katelyn Sweet, are expecting the birth of their second child soon. As a result, Larson shared that Chip Ganassi Racing has tabbed John Hunter Nemechek to be on standby for the No. 42 team next week at Kansas Speedway.

Nemechek currently drives a limited schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, piloting the Ganassi’s No. 42 entry. If Nemechek is called upon, it will be the 20-year-old’s first laps in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race car.

Larson and Sweet also have a 3-year-old son, Owen.