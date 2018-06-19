@JebBurtonRacing on Twitter

While on vacation with family in the U.S. Virgin Islands, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton had more plans than just soaking up the sun.

Burton, son of 2002 Daytona 500 champion Ward Burton and nephew of 21-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winner Jeff Burton, proposed to longtime girlfriend Brandi Newcomb Tuesday while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

She said YES! Here’s to forever babe! 🍾🍾💍😃 pic.twitter.com/KyMxt3bY8i — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) June 19, 2018

Burton has competed in two Xfinity Series events so far this season in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, finishing 12th at both Richmond and Dover.