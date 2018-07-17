Daniel Shirey | Getty Images

Two teams have been penalized for lug nut violations following last weekend’s tripleheader race weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 22 Team Penske team was penalized per Sections 10.9.10.4 for lug nut(s) not properly installed. Crew chief Brian Wilson was fined $5,000 for having one lug nut not secured. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Paul Menard drove the No. 22 to a ninth-place finish in Friday night’s race in the Bluegrass State.

By the same sections, the No. 24 Camping World Truck Series team also was penalized for lug nut(s) not properly installed and crew chief Kevin Bellicourt was fined $2,500. Justin Haley drove the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet to a 10th-place finish in Thursday night’s event.

No Monster Energy Series teams were penalized following Saturday’s Kentucky race, won by Martin Truex Jr.