Brian Cleary | Getty Images

Sports-car standout ­­Andy Lally will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for three races this season, joining forces with DGM Racing.

RELATED: Full schedule for Pocono, Iowa

Lally, 43, will drive the Mario Gosselin-owned No. 90 Chevrolet at three road-course events, starting with the series’ Aug. 11 event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He’s also scheduled to participate in Xfinity events at Road America (Aug. 25) and the new Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (Sept. 29). Sponsorship for the Road America round will be provided by Henry Repeating Arms.

Lally — who competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Magnus Racing — scored the best finish of his Xfinity Series career at Mid-Ohio last season, placing fifth in his only start of 2017. He was named Sunoco Rookie of the Year for what’s now called the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2011.

DGM Racing also fields a full-time Xfinity Series entry for Alex Labbe in the No. 36 Chevrolet. Driving duties for DGM’s No. 90 Chevy have been split by three drivers: Josh Williams (15 starts), Brandon Brown (two starts) and Donald Theetge (one start, his series debut last weekend at New Hampshire).