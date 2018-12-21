Brian Lawdermilk | Getty Images

Christopher Bell shared some holiday joy through social media Friday, revealing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Morgan Kemenah.

Bell’s news comes five days after his 24th birthday. The NASCAR Xfinity Series regular indicated that he and Kemenah had dated for 4 1/2 years before his proposal.

4.5 years later, she said yes! I love you @MKemenah pic.twitter.com/txziLp7udi — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) December 21, 2018

Bell scored seven wins and five pole positions in the Xfinity Series last season for Joe Gibbs Racing.