Christopher Bell and girlfriend Morgan Kemenah celebrate in Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway.
Brian Lawdermilk | Getty Images

Ringing in the offseason with wedding bells for Christopher Bell

NASCAR.com December 21, 2018 at 11:53 am

Christopher Bell shared some holiday joy through social media Friday, revealing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Morgan Kemenah.

Bell’s news comes five days after his 24th birthday. The NASCAR Xfinity Series regular indicated that he and Kemenah had dated for 4 1/2 years before his proposal.

Bell scored seven wins and five pole positions in the Xfinity Series last season for Joe Gibbs Racing.