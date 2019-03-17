With a historic milestone in his sight, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch has moved into the clear favorite position on the Las Vegas odds board the morning of the Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Busch opened at 9-2 odds with Kevin Harvick earlier in the week, but he’s now 4-1 on race day — meaning if a bettor places a $100 bet on Busch to win, he or she would win $400 (plus his initial $100 back) should “Rowdy” win today. Beyond betting implications, a victory would give Busch 200 total for his career in the three NASCAR national series.

Harvick remains 9-2, but other big names have seen their odds drop slightly — including Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Kyle Larson.

MORE: Full Vegas odds

The biggest mover clearly is Austin Dillon. After opening at 80-1 odds, Dillon is listed at 20-1 on the board Sunday morning — same as Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

Dillon starts from the Busch Pole position and has been in the top 10 of all three practices. Those who bet on Dillon earlier at 80-1 odds have tremendous value today; those who believe in the “3” and have not bet would only get the currently listed 20-1 rate.

MORE: Lineup, key personnel