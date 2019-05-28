Streeter Lecka | Getty Images

NASCAR cited a pair of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams for violations incurred following Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Post-race inspection revealed that the Nos. 17 (of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) and 22 (of Joey Logano) each had one lug nut not properly installed. NASCAR fined crew chiefs Brian Pattie and Todd Gordon, respectively, $10,000 each, per Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR Rule Book.

Stenhouse Jr. finished in fifth place for his first top five of the season, and is in 19th place in the driver standings for Roush Fenway Racing. Logano, meanwhile, finished second place in the Coca-Cola 600 and is second in the standings for Team Penske.

The series now heads to Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s Monster Energy Series race at the 2.5-mile track (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).