Name: Mandy

Current City: Zanesville, Ohio

Member Since: 2014

Getting to know Mandy

​How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I first became interested in NASCAR as a little kid when I would watch the races with my mom. She has always been a fan and would watch the races and go to the Daytona 500 every year, so it became a time for my family to spend together.”

What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

“I enjoy the experience of NASCAR, from the track to watching or listening from home. I enjoy the thrill you get watching the cars get the green flag at the beginning of the race. The best thing for me is the ability NASCAR has to bring different types of people together in an environment where you feel safe expressing your differences in drivers and can have fun while doing it.”

What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“My favorite NASCAR memory would be the first time I went to the Daytona 500. I had already been to other tracks like Michigan, Martinsville, and Darlington; but nothing can compare to the sheer awesomeness of the Daytona International Speedway! The first race of the season and hearing the cars coming off turn four to the green still gives me chills.”

Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Memorabilia: “I have a race day program from every race I have attended. I display them on custom shelves on my wall along with a signed Kurt Busch car and hat.”

Sponsor: “I would say at this time my favorite NASCAR sponsor would be M&Ms because I like the kid friendly image they provide the sport. It gives my younger child someone to relate to and it’s something they recognize.”

What are some of your hobbies?

“I enjoy camping, fishing, and any outdoor activities really. I like spending time with my family and traveling. I enjoy history and when I have time, I like reading a good historical book.”

