Logan Riely | Getty Images
NASCAR.com live at 4 p.m. ET from Michigan

NASCAR.com June 10, 2019 at 1:25 PM

Can’t wait until exactly 5 p.m. ET for your racing fix? We’ve got you covered.

NASCAR.com will be live from Michigan International Speedway at 4 p.m. ET today in advance of the FireKeepers Casino 400 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which was delayed from Sunday due to rain.

Host Chase Wilhelm will walk you through the garage and onto pit road, checking out the sights and scenes from Michigan just before the green flag drops.

We’ll also be live on our official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

RELATED: Full race lineup

 