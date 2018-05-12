Driver Meeting Video: Kansas

-
Driver Meeting Video: KansasSee the rules of the race as shown to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Kansas Speedway.05/12/2018
All Videos
All
Videos
Videos
Most
Popular
Popular
Video
Series
Series
Search
-
Bubba Wallace on his mom: She's the backboneNASCAR.com's Jessica Ruffin talks with the driver of the No. 43 about why his mother means so much to him.
-
Harvick: Now it feels like a gameKevin Harvick comments on his hot streak after collecting his fifth victory in the first 12 races of the 2018 Monster Energy Series season at Kansas.
-
Race Recap: Harvick survives wild ending to KansasRelive the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway as Kevin Harvick captures his fifth victory of the 2018 season.
-
-
Harvick takes Busch Light to Kansas Victory LaneKevin Harvick takes the No. 4 Busch Light Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway after winning his fifth race of the season.
-
Final Laps: Harvick makes winning move on Truex Jr.Kevin Harvick passes Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps at Kansas Speedway to earn his fifth victory of the 2018 Monster Energy Series season.
-
Harvick burns it down after fifth victoryKevin Harvick celebrates his fifth win of the 2018 Monster Energy Series season with a smokey burnout under the lights at Kansas Speedway.
-
Elliott, Stenhouse Jr. trade bumps and barbs post-KansasChase Elliott voices his frustrations with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the cool-down lap and on pit road at Kansas Speedway.
-
Byron: Definitely the hardest hit I've been inWilliam Byron talks about his hard hit in a fiery crash in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
-
Blaney takes blame for contact with LarsonA dejected Ryan Blaney takes blame for the Lap 247 incident with Kyle Larson that ended his night in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Watch Byron's wreck through Busch's helmet camIn-car cameras from Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth catch the wild seven-car wreck in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Fiery seven-car crash strikes late at KansasWilliam Byron gets the worst of a fiery crash that collected seven cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Blaney hits wall after contact with LarsonRyan Blaney and Kyle Larson make contact on Lap 247, cutting Blaney's right-front tire and sending him into the Turn 1 wall at Kansas.
-
Sparks fly as Suarez, Bowman tangleDaniel Suarez gets loose coming out of Turn 2 and tangles with Alex Bowman on Lap 236 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Blaney, Harvick put on a show in Stage 1It was a nail-biter between Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick on the final lap of Stage 1 at Kansas Speedway as Blaney took his third stage win of the 2018 season.
-
Bubba Wallace has close call at KansasDarrell Wallace Jr. had a hold-your-breath moment in the early stages of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Big wreck collects Patrick, Logano and AlmirolaJoey Logano loses control and turns into Danica Patrick resulting in a big wreck at Kansas Speedway that also involves Aric Almirola.
-
Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger instigate 'Big One' at TalladegaWatch as Chase Elliott gets turned by AJ Allmendinger and causes a multi-car wreck on Lap 168.
-
'Rowdy' blows off post-race interviews after Logano incidentKyle Busch storms down pit road after a late-race penalty -- ignited by race winner Joey Logano -- cost the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.
-
-
Johnson sends teammate Dale Jr. into wallHendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. collide to bring out the caution at Richmond.
-
Breaking: Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will be his final full-time season.
-
Fight breaks out on pit roadThings get heated between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano on pit road following the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
-
Final Laps: Stewart holds to win after big crash at finishRegan Smith blocks a pass from Brad Keselwoski causing a massive pile up as Tony Stewart steals the win.
-
NASCAR announces Damaged Vehicle Policy, with emphasis on safetyThe sanctioning body announced on Wednesday a new Damaged Vehicle Policy, which states that teams no longer will be allowed to replace damaged body parts that are the result of accidents or contact. The new measure is designed with safety in mind.
-
Dillon walks away from scary wreckAustin Dillon walks away from a big wreck at the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
-
Post-race brawl between Gordon and KeselowskiA massive brawl breaks out after the race between Jeff Gordon and Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick gets in a shove.
-
Bubba Wallace on his mom: She's the backboneNASCAR.com's Jessica Ruffin talks with the driver of the No. 43 about why his mother means so much to him.
-
Harvick: Now it feels like a gameKevin Harvick comments on his hot streak after collecting his fifth victory in the first 12 races of the 2018 Monster Energy Series season at Kansas.
-
Race Recap: Harvick survives wild ending to KansasRelive the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway as Kevin Harvick captures his fifth victory of the 2018 season.
-
-
Harvick takes Busch Light to Kansas Victory LaneKevin Harvick takes the No. 4 Busch Light Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway after winning his fifth race of the season.
-
Final Laps: Harvick makes winning move on Truex Jr.Kevin Harvick passes Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps at Kansas Speedway to earn his fifth victory of the 2018 Monster Energy Series season.
-
Harvick burns it down after fifth victoryKevin Harvick celebrates his fifth win of the 2018 Monster Energy Series season with a smokey burnout under the lights at Kansas Speedway.
-
Elliott, Stenhouse Jr. trade bumps and barbs post-KansasChase Elliott voices his frustrations with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the cool-down lap and on pit road at Kansas Speedway.
-
Byron: Definitely the hardest hit I've been inWilliam Byron talks about his hard hit in a fiery crash in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
-
Blaney takes blame for contact with LarsonA dejected Ryan Blaney takes blame for the Lap 247 incident with Kyle Larson that ended his night in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Watch Byron's wreck through Busch's helmet camIn-car cameras from Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth catch the wild seven-car wreck in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Fiery seven-car crash strikes late at KansasWilliam Byron gets the worst of a fiery crash that collected seven cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Blaney hits wall after contact with LarsonRyan Blaney and Kyle Larson make contact on Lap 247, cutting Blaney's right-front tire and sending him into the Turn 1 wall at Kansas.
-
Sparks fly as Suarez, Bowman tangleDaniel Suarez gets loose coming out of Turn 2 and tangles with Alex Bowman on Lap 236 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.
-
Blaney, Harvick put on a show in Stage 1It was a nail-biter between Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick on the final lap of Stage 1 at Kansas Speedway as Blaney took his third stage win of the 2018 season.
-
Bubba Wallace has close call at KansasDarrell Wallace Jr. had a hold-your-breath moment in the early stages of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.