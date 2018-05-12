Skip to content

  • Driver Meeting Video: Kansas

    See the rules of the race as shown to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Kansas Speedway.
    05/12/2018

All Videos

 

Bubba Wallace on his mom: She’s the backbone
 

Harvick: Now it feels like a game
 

Race Recap: Harvick survives wild ending to Kansas
 

Harvick takes Busch Light to Kansas Victory Lane
 

Final Laps: Harvick makes winning move on Truex Jr.
 

Harvick burns it down after fifth victory
 

Elliott, Stenhouse Jr. trade bumps and barbs post-Kansas
 

Byron: Definitely the hardest hit I’ve been in
 

Blaney takes blame for contact with Larson
 

Watch Byron’s wreck through Busch’s helmet cam
 

Fiery seven-car crash strikes late at Kansas
 

Blaney hits wall after contact with Larson
 

Sparks fly as Suarez, Bowman tangle
 

Blaney, Harvick put on a show in Stage 1
 

Bubba Wallace has close call at Kansas
 

Driver Meeting Video: Kansas
 

Starting Grid: Kansas Speedway
 

Gragson climbs fence, stops himself from getting sick again
 

Kyle Busch: Gragson did a phenomenal job
 

Gragson breathes sign of relief in Victory Lane at Kansas
 

Gragson gives fans a show with Kansas burnout
 

Final Laps: Gragson sails to Kansas win on fresher tires
 

Busch takes a ride through the grass
 

Rhodes’ truck sputters to pit road at Kansas
 

Fantasy Fastlane: Kansas pre-race update
 

Harvick on pole: First pit stall a ‘big advantage’...
 

Larson spins during Kansas qualifying
 

GarageCam: Grooves and grip important at Kansas
 

GarageCam: Drivers react to Matt Kenseth’s return
 

Byron on rookie season: ‘I’m going to take risks...
 

Kenseth turns his first laps since Homestead
 

WATCH: Officials drain water from under Kansas Speedway
 

Almirola: Stewart is a calming voice on race days
 

Harvick: Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s next ‘megastar...
 

Fantasy Fastlane: Kansas picks, sleepers
 

One year later: Almirola looks back on Kansas crash
 

Nemechek outduels Rudd in ’04 Kansas finish
 

Big wrecks, close finishes at Kansas Speedway
 

Kenseth talks about expectations in 2018 debut
 

Preview Show: Kansas Speedway
 

From the vault: Gordon edges Harvick at Kansas in 2014
 

Truex Jr. excited for upcoming Catwalk for a Cause event
 

GCOE Podcast: Ryan’s dad ‘drops’ by
 

Several teams penalized after Dover
 

Bubba Wallace praises iRacing
 

Kevin Harvick on Clint Bowyer:Were like brothers
 

360 Video of No. 18 team celebrating
 

360 Video Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway
 

360 Video Starting Grid Roll Off
 

360 Video Engine Start at Richmond Raceway
 

360 Video Victory Lane Climb Out
 

360 Video of on-track action at Richmond Raceway
 

360 Video of pit stops at Richmond Raceway
 

360 Video of Bubba Wallace climbing into car at Richmond Raceway...
 

360 Video of green flag start at Richmond Raceway
 

360 Video of driver intro laps at Richmond Raceway
 

What was tougher: Last lap of Daytona 500 or bringing Isla home...
 

360 Flyover from Richmond Raceway
 

Scanner Sounds: ‘It ain’t gonna make it all day&#...
 

NASCAR’s Truck Series to get new name in 2019
 

Miles the Monster in the Rearview Mirror
 

Tony Stewart: No. 4 car is the standard
 

Race Rewind: AAA 400 at Dover
 

All-Access: Hear from the No. 19 team on a top-three finish
 

Scott Miller on decision to open pit road early during stage...
 

Harvick to Keelan on Dover trophy: ‘Do not break the arm...
 

Suarez on tying career-best finish: ‘We’re moving...
 

Race Recap: Harvick outlasts rain, teammate Bowyer for fourth...
 

Bowyer: ‘It’s fun to be competitive’
 

Kevin Harvick’s monster burnout at Dover
 

Final Laps: Kevin Harvick cruises to his fourth win of 2018
 

Pit crews fight Mother Nature in Dover
 

Rain halts action in AAA 400 at Dover
 

John Hunter Nemechek on call in Kansas for Baby Larson 2
 

Kyle Busch on broken drive shaft: ‘It just kept getting...
 

Kyle Busch’s day ends after drive shaft breaks in Dover...
 

Derrike Cope spins, wrecks in Dover to end day
 

Driver Meeting Video: Dover
 

The Starting Grid: Dover International Speedway
 

Fantasy Fastlane pre-race update: Dover
 

Allgaier’s new Miles the Monster trophy headed to daughter...
 

Kelley Earnhardt Miller on Dale Jr. in fatherhood: ‘He...
 

Race Recap: Allgaier holds off Sadler, wins at Dover to capture...
 

Elliott Sadler on near-victory at Dover: ‘I’m heartbroken...
 

Allgaier: ‘The amount of respect Elliott showed me was...
 

Allgaier holds off teammate Sadler for Dover victory
 

Justin Allgaier burns out in Dover after Dash 4 Cash win
 

Ty Majeski goes for ride, wrecks with Dylan Lupton
 

Nemechek slams into wall after contact with Cindric
 

Reed, Gragson battle in Dover
 

GarageCam: Drivers talk taming the Monster Mile
 

GarageCam: Chase Elliott hopes to build on past Dover success...
 

Sauter on Gragson: ‘I would have raced him the same way...
 

Victory Lane: Sauter celebrates second straight Dover win
 

Gragson on Dover crash: ‘I’m just devastated’...
 

Sauter conquers Dover in overtime as Gragson crashes in final...
 

Friesen slams the wall in late-race Dover crash
 

Friesen, Moffitt collide on Lap 1 of Dover Truck Series race...
 

Larson happy with steps No. 42 team taking on new Chevrolet ...
 

Liberty & Independence: Dale Jr. wins 2001 fall Dover race...
 

Martin Truex Jr.: You’re only as good as your last race...
 

Austin Dillon: Dover qualifying key to race strategy
 

Daniel Suarez sees sport growing in Mexico, hopes to inspire...
 

Jimmie Johnson: ‘We’re victims of our own success...
 

Joey Logano on losing streaks: ‘That’s when teams...
 

Dash 4 Cash field set for Dover in final race of ’18 program...
 

Fantasy Fastlane, Dover picks, sleepers
 

Gilliland: ‘Always tough’ racing against father
 

From The Vault: The ‘Big One’ at Dover
 

Who will survive the ‘Monster Mile’?
 

Preview Show: The Monster Mile
 

Johnson, Busch thrill in closest finish in Dover history
 

Sargeant’s unique lifestyle away from the track
 

Kim Coon tries to destroy GCOE set
 

Gallagher suspended for violating Substance Abuse Policy
 

Scanner Sounds: ‘Bleeping’ 4 car, more from Talladega...
 

RPM, Bubba Wallace add new sponsor for 2018 season
 

Rearview Mirror: Dodging ‘The Big One’
 

Race Rewind: Talladega Superspeedway in 15
 

No. 22 crew relieved, ready for next victory
 

Race recap: Logano springs to victory at Talladega
 

Logano burns it down ‘Bama style
 

Elliott puzzled by lack of late-race aggression
 

Logano: ‘Don’t have to worry about the playoffs, ...
 

Kurt Busch on closing laps: ‘I got outfoxed’
 

Joey Logano holds off hard charging Busch, Stenhouse Jr. for...
 

‘Big One’ unfolds late at Talladega
 

In-car: See how Ty Dillon navigates through the ‘Big One...
 

No. 78 crew goes to work with a saw on pit road
 

Larson, Truex Jr. involved in Talladega wreck
 

In-car: Ride with Truex Jr. during his Lap 71 wreck
 

Early pit road woes for Harvick, Truex Jr. at Talladega
 

Fantasy Fastlane: Talladega pre-race update
 

Starting Grid: Talladega Superspeedway
 

Go inside the Talladega driver and crew chief meeting
 

Watch: Drivers-only broadcast provides laughs, good times
 

Winning ‘worth the wait and more’ for Gallagher
 

Sweet Victory: Gallagher earns first Xfinity Series win
 

Sadler overcomes Talladega obstacles, secures Dash 4 Cash prize...
 

Gallagher on final moments: ‘I hope to hell this works...
 

Gallagher celebrates first Xfinity Series win
 

Xfinity Series delivers with thrilling final lap
 

Watch: Ryan Truex’s view of ‘Big One’
 

Multi-car wreck collects several drivers on backstretch at Talladega...
 

Harvick prefers starting up front at Talladega
 

Watch why Aric Almirola will start from the back at Talladega...
 

DiBenedetto on Zynga Poker partnership: ‘For a team like...
 

Drivers offer different takes on how they view Talladega
 

Peters readies for Monster Energy Series debut at Talladega
 

McMurray on Talladega wreck: ‘I just kept my eyes closed...
 

McMurray spins, goes airborne in ‘Big One’
 

Driver view: Ty Dillon goes for a ride in Talladega wreck
 

From the Vault: ‘The Intimidator’ wins 2000 Talladega...
 

Go behind-the-scenes: Daniel Hemric’s first Monster Energy...
 

Bayne: ‘I’m a competitive person’
 

Jim France on ARCA acquisition: ‘It’s a big moment...
 

Taking over: Who’s excited for the drivers-only broadcast...
 

What a finish! Watch Jimmie Johnson clinch a 2011 Talladega ...
 

Fantasy Fastlane: Who is in your Talladega lineup?
 

Davey Allison’s 1992 win at Talladega Superspeedway
 

Preview Show: Talladega Superspeedway
 

Martin: ‘Matt Kenseth is my favorite driver of all time...
 

By the numbers: Brad Keselowski’s Talladega mastery
 

Ryan Blaney reveals Darlington throwback tribute to his dad
 

Kenseth’s return to Roush could have ‘immediate&#...
 

Podcast: Blaney on his throwback car, surprising his dad
 

Matt Kenseth: ‘I’m excited, not worried about rust...
 

Dale Jr. is on Alex Bowman’s side at Talladega
 

2010: Harvick edges McMurray for Talladega win
 

Avoiding the ‘Big One’: Talladega Superspeedway
 

Logano sent for wild ride on final lap as crazy ‘Dega ...
 

Matt Kenseth returns to Roush Fenway Racing
 

Dash 4 Cash field set for Talladega
 

Best Richmond in-car audio: ‘Is he the one that crashed...
 

Bump drafting & the Boulevard: Stenhouse loves racing at...
 

Put three wins in the rearview, Kyle Busch! Race to four is ...
 

Crew Call: Everything’s ‘clicking’ for No. ...
 

Race Rewind: Richmond Raceway in 15
 

Why did Kyle Busch celebrate with fans in the stands after Richmond...
 

Kyle Busch: Winning Powerball might be easier than ‘Dega...
 

Three’s company: Kyle Busch wins at Richmond
 

Hamlin on Kyle Busch: Same guy, just more mature
 

Elliott still believes No. 9 car needs work
 

Truex Jr. comes up short at Richmond
 

Richmond doesn’t disappoint in final laps
 

Busch burns it down for third consecutive week
 

Blaney collects Stenhouse Jr. in late wreck at Richmond
 

Teammates Larson, McMurray bump after wreck
 

Suarez hits Kurt Busch’s pit gun on pit road
 

Logano sweeps stages at Richmond
 

No. 4 team makes costly pit stop mistake
 

Fantasy pre-race update: Richmond
 

Driver Meeting Video: Richmond
 

Alex Bowman: Richmond is ‘a place we’ve had circled...
 

NASCARnivore: Richmond is for brewery lovers
 

Starting Grid: Richmond Raceway
 

Bell: Teammates go out the door when racing for a win
 

Locked in: Bell wins at Richmond
 

Gragson ‘stays disciplined’ in first Xfinity race...
 

Bell outduels Gragson in final laps at Richmond
 

Cash Money: Elliott Sadler takes home Dash 4 Cash prize
 

Ring the Bell: Christopher Bell celebrates Richmond win
 

Allgaier goes for a spin during Dash 4 Cash run
 

Truex Jr. takes first pole at Richmond, looks for first win
 

GarageCam: Daniel Hemric gears up for big moment at Richmond...
 

GarageCam: Racing into Richmond
 

Hamlin welcomes cheers in Virginia after ShortTrack Showdown...
 

Kyle Busch: Talk with Dale Jr. more fun than therapeutic
 

Kyle Busch on whether he or Harvick is the car to beat
 

Fantasy Fastlane: Richmond picks, sleepers
 

Larson: ‘I love getting beat by Kyle Busch’
 

Preview Show: Richmond Raceway
 

Earnhardt and Waltrip collide at Richmond in 1986
 

Bump-and-run: Edwards moves teammate Kyle Busch to win at Richmond...
 

Relive Kasey Kahne’s first premier series win at Richmond...
 

Get ready to rock Richmond on Saturday night
 

Scanner Sounds: ‘He can’t come across my nose’...
 

Relive Tony Stewart’s first Monster Energy Series victory...
 

Joey Logano on what Ryan Blaney is like as a teammate
 

Dash 4 Cash field is set for Richmond
 

Junior and Kyle Busch: ‘A recipe for disaster’ at...
 

Stenhouse Jr., Roush share thoughts on 2019 Ford Mustang
 

Podcast: Blaney pumped for 2019 Mustang Cup car
 

Crew Call: No. 18 crew goes back-to-back
 

Three key sponsors extend partnership with Roush Fenway
 

Joey Logano talks ‘Twin Turbos’ from his race shop...
 

Race Rewind: Food City 500 in 15
 

Ford to use Mustang in Monster Energy Series in 2019
 

Looking at Bristol thriller through the Rearview Mirror
 

Bristol race recap: Kyle Busch brings back bump-and-run
 

Johnson: ‘We’re rolling in the right direction now...
 

Stenhouse Jr. hopes Bristol finish ‘kickstarts’ ...
 

Kyle Busch celebrates Bristol victory No. 7
 

Kyle Busch’s Monday Bristol burnout
 

Final Laps: Busch bumps Larson for Bristol win
 

Larson: Getting beat by Busch ‘gets frustrating’...
 

Bubba Wallace leads first laps in Monster Energy Series
 

Kyle Larson spins after contact with Ryan Newman
 

Throwback Thursday: Dale Jr. wins post 9/11
 

No. 21 crewman makes incredible tire catch
of 20
All
Videos
Most
Popular
Video
Series
Search
  • CLOSE
  • 360
  • Crew Call
  • GCOE Podcast
  • GarageCam
  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Victory Lane
  • NASCARNIVORE
  • Press Pass
  • Preview Show
  • Race Rewind
  • Rearview Mirror
  • Truck Series Victory Lane
  • Up To Speed
  • XFINITY Series Victory Lane
  • All Access
  • All Videos
  • Fantasy
  • Final Laps
  • From The Vault
  • GarageCam Replay
  • Kids Corner
  • Legacy: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Highlights
  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Post-Race Reactions
  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Practice Clips
  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Qualifying Clips
  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race Recap
  • NASCAR Hall Of Fame Content
  • NASCAR Latino
  • Scanner Sounds
  • Tech Talk
  • The Starting Grid
  • Throwback Thursday
  • Toyota Camry On Track
  • Trackside Live
  • Truck Series Highlights
  • Truck Series Post-Race Reactions
  • Tuned In
  • Victory Lap
  • XFINITY Race Recap
  • XFINITY Series Final Laps
  • XFINITY Series Highlights
  • XFINITY Series Post-Race Reax
  • XFINITY Series Practice Clips